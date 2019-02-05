|
Gertrude Eileen Dunkerley Keener
Muncie - Gertrude Eileen Dunkerley Keener, 90, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Westminster Village.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 20, 1928, the daughter of Herbert and Ethel (Read) Dunkerley, graduated from Bensalem High School, West Chester State Teachers College with a degree in Physical Education, and married Carl Keener in 1951. Eileen taught and coached at Neshaminy High School. They moved to Muncie in 1952 when Carl was hired to teach at Burris Laboratory School.
Eileen earned her Master's Degree in Education from Ball State University while coaching field hockey, substitute teaching and raising her family. Beginning in 1966, she was an assistant professor, an advisor, and coached field hockey and lacrosse in the Women's Physical Education Department. Eileen was passionate about teaching and coaching, was instrumental in the growth of Women's Athletics at Ball State University, and maintained contact with former students throughout her life. She was the first full-time Women's Athletic Director and was inducted into the Ball State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996.
She retired in 1990. In retirement, Eileen pursued her life-long love of reading, took up quilting and volunteered at Minnetrista and the Muncie Public Library. Eileen and Carl traveled the world extensively and wintered for several years in Perdido Key, FL.
Surviving are her husband of sixty-seven years, Carl Keener; two daughters, Lisa Keener (Bill Hollander) and Ingrid Keener (Dennis Meyer); and her beloved grandson, Evan Hollander.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Herbert Spencer Dunkerley; and her devoted aunt, Gertrude Read Dunkerley.
Per Eileen's request, cremation was held and there will be no services.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Charles Routh, and the wonderful caregivers at Westminster Village, Home Instead, and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their professionalism and support during Eileen's lengthy illness.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 5, 2019