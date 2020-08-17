Gilbert Alan "Al" Robinson passed away Saturday morning August 15, 2020, at the age of 79.
Al was born on July 20, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Gilbert and Jeanette (Worden)Robinson. He was a graduate of Ferguson High School in Ferguson, Missouri. Al also attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Al was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1960-63 in West Germany.
Al married the love of his life, Judith Anne Telle, in 1964, and they settled in Muncie in 1968. He is survived by his wife, Judy and their children Michele(husband Adrian)Mendoza of Chicago, Michael(wife Lisa) Robinson, Christopher(wife Brittney) Robinson, and Alan Robinson.
Al began his 47 year career with Pizza King Restaurants in 1973, and remained passionate and dedicated to every facet of the business. Ironically, it is rumored that he was never actually seen making a pizza!
Al was an active parishioner of St. Mary Parish, serving as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion with his wife Judy, at church, Ball Memorial Hospital and local nursing homes.
Al enjoyed playing handball for over 25 years, winning many state and regional championships. He was inducted into the Delaware County Hall of Fame in 1987, and was inducted into the Indiana State Hall of Fame in 2019.
Al was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and a great friend and inspiration to all. In addition to his wife and children, Al is survived by his grandchildren, Christian(Courtney) Robinson, Brandon Robinson, Caleb(Kylie)Robinson, Ethan Robinson, Grace Robinson, Dominic Mendoza, Sebastian Mendoza, Augustus Mendoza and Paloma Mendoza; his great grandchildren, Kova Robinson and Arlo Robinson; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
