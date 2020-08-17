1/1
Gilbert Alan "Al" Robinson
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Gilbert Alan "Al" Robinson passed away Saturday morning August 15, 2020, at the age of 79.

Al was born on July 20, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Gilbert and Jeanette (Worden)Robinson. He was a graduate of Ferguson High School in Ferguson, Missouri. Al also attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Al was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1960-63 in West Germany.

Al married the love of his life, Judith Anne Telle, in 1964, and they settled in Muncie in 1968. He is survived by his wife, Judy and their children Michele(husband Adrian)Mendoza of Chicago, Michael(wife Lisa) Robinson, Christopher(wife Brittney) Robinson, and Alan Robinson.

Al began his 47 year career with Pizza King Restaurants in 1973, and remained passionate and dedicated to every facet of the business. Ironically, it is rumored that he was never actually seen making a pizza!

Al was an active parishioner of St. Mary Parish, serving as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion with his wife Judy, at church, Ball Memorial Hospital and local nursing homes.

Al enjoyed playing handball for over 25 years, winning many state and regional championships. He was inducted into the Delaware County Hall of Fame in 1987, and was inducted into the Indiana State Hall of Fame in 2019.

Al was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and a great friend and inspiration to all. In addition to his wife and children, Al is survived by his grandchildren, Christian(Courtney) Robinson, Brandon Robinson, Caleb(Kylie)Robinson, Ethan Robinson, Grace Robinson, Dominic Mendoza, Sebastian Mendoza, Augustus Mendoza and Paloma Mendoza; his great grandchildren, Kova Robinson and Arlo Robinson; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Lindsey Higgins
August 18, 2020
Al Robinson was one of best people it has ever been my good fortune to know. The Pizza King family of restaurants are a Muncie institution of which we are all proud and it has been Al’s dedicated stewardship leading that organization over many years that has helped make it so.
Moreover, he was an incredible family man and Christian who recited St. Gertrudes prayer many times each day believing that, for each prayer, 1000 souls would be freed up from Purgatory and enter into Heaven.
He was a great husband to his beloved wife, Judy, and a wonderful role model for his four children and numerous grandchildren.
He was also an incredible athlete and excelled in every sport he ever tried.
He was a patriot who served our country in the military bearing further evidence to the fact that they do not make them like Al Robinson any more.
Rest In Peace in heaven my dear friend. You will be greatly missed by so many whose lives have been enriched from having known you.
Tim Kuzma
Friend
August 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Al was a kind, generous giving man! Prayers and Love to the family!

McAdams family!
Renee McAdams
Friend
August 18, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
George Schad
August 18, 2020
Dear Mrs. and family,

I was very sorry to hear of Al's passing. I last spoke to Al on Wednesday, the 12th. I was mowing the lawn and he was walking the neihborhood. We spoke of recent events in our respective families and, of course, handball. The last thing he said to me was, "You pray for me and I'll pray for you." I'm sure that his prayers are now spoken directly into God's ear.

Regards,
Gary Santoni
Gary Santoni
Friend
August 18, 2020
Al made a meaningful difference in our world! A really good man.
Greg Wehlage
Coworker
August 17, 2020
My son Aaron was running around in Mass one Sunday trying to get to Father Grady and instead of chasing him Al got out of his pew to pick him up and bring to me. We laughed about that at a parish breakfast. So sorry for your loss. Prayers to u.
Margaret Gillespie
Acquaintance
August 17, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Al he was kind and nice to talk to and has a very blessed family.Talk to him and family at church functions and at store. Prayers to u all.
Margaret Gillespie
Acquaintance
August 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Allen was a wonderful loving man, I remember growing up with all of my cousins and Allen was such an inspiration to all of us. My prayers are with you and your and your family.

Cindy (Robinson) Patterson
Cindy Patterson
Family
August 17, 2020
We will miss Al so much. He is a kind, compassionate, caring and charitable man. It has been my privilege to get to know Al as a friend and fellow parishioner. God’s speed my friend.
Sincerely, Chris and Christa Robinson
Chris Robinson
Friend
August 17, 2020
A really great family; so sad to hear the news.
Terry Shelley
Acquaintance
