Al Robinson was one of best people it has ever been my good fortune to know. The Pizza King family of restaurants are a Muncie institution of which we are all proud and it has been Al’s dedicated stewardship leading that organization over many years that has helped make it so.

Moreover, he was an incredible family man and Christian who recited St. Gertrudes prayer many times each day believing that, for each prayer, 1000 souls would be freed up from Purgatory and enter into Heaven.

He was a great husband to his beloved wife, Judy, and a wonderful role model for his four children and numerous grandchildren.

He was also an incredible athlete and excelled in every sport he ever tried.

He was a patriot who served our country in the military bearing further evidence to the fact that they do not make them like Al Robinson any more.

Rest In Peace in heaven my dear friend. You will be greatly missed by so many whose lives have been enriched from having known you.

Tim Kuzma

Friend