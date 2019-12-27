|
Dr. Gilbert L. Bloom
Muncie - Dr. Gilbert L. Bloom, 87, passed away at his home on December 24, 2019. Dr. Bloom was born on September 25, 1932 in Rochester, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Helen Bloom, his wife Margaret Bloom, and his daughters Leigh Margaret Bloom and Jane Bloom Brooks. He is survived by grandson Andrew Shaw (wife Tasha), granddaughter Katie Smith (husband Nathan), and great-grandchildren Ethan, Ella, Sophia, Harper, and Griffin.
Since his arrival in 1962, Dr. Bloom was a fixture at Ball State University. During his close to 60 years on campus, he held appointments in the Teacher's College, along with the Departments of English, Speech and Mass Communication, and Theatre and Dance. His longest tenure was in Theatre and Dance where he taught courses in theatre history, introduction to theatre, directing, design, and acting, among many others. He held administrative appointments as both Assistant Department Chair and Interim Department Chair, and also served as the editor of both the Forum and Educational Theatre Journals. He directed over 50 productions at Ball State during both the academic year and the summers including BRIGADOON, KISS ME KATE, NOISES OFF, THE LOVES OF CASS MCGUIRE, LEND ME A TENOR, 84 CHARING CROSS ROAD, and, his final show, THE FANTASTICKS. Known for his gentle demeanor and consummate professionalism, he was recognized by the Theatre and Dance Alumni Society in 2014 with their Outstanding Faculty Award recognition.
Prior to his arrival in Muncie, Dr. Bloom received his B.A. from the College of Wooster in 1954 where he was a History major. While at Wooster, he was very active in intramural sports, Glee Club, and Student Christian Council. Wooster is also where he met Margaret (Peg) Casteel who he married in 1955. A few months after their marriage, Dr. Bloom served in the U.S. Army, much of his time in Germany, as a radio operator and company clerk. While in Europe, he and Peg began a lifelong passion for traveling as they were able to visit a number of German tourist attractions as well as several countries, including France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and England. Upon his discharge, Gil and Peg moved to Iowa where he received his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Iowa before he came to Muncie in 1962 when he took a teaching position in the Ball State Teacher's College.
While in Muncie, Dr. Bloom was active in local churches (including St. Andrews and College Methodist) and with organizations such as Muncie Civic Theatre. He was an avid gardener and reader, loved crossword puzzles, and was known for his love of puns and always having a "pocket full of pens".
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilbert L. Bloom Theatre Scholarship, accountant number 8364, Ball State University Foundation, Muncie, Indiana or Gilbert L. and Margaret Casteel Bloom Scholarship, The College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019