Gilbert Love

Gilbert Love Obituary
Gilbert Love

Muncie - Gilbert L. "Gibby" Love, 74, passed away suddenly Saturday October 26,2019. Gilbert was born in Wayne, Michigan to Earsel L. Love and Viola (Schwier) Love- Hornback.

He lived in Muncie where he attended both McKinley Jr. High and Muncie Central Jr. Sr. High School. He worked for Dobrow Industries and retired from Omni Source in 2012 having served as a Weigh Master and later as a truck driver. Gilbert was a veteran of the United States Army and the Airforce serving in the Vietnam War twice. He served his country for 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Earsel Love Jr.

Besides his wife of 43 years, Lawana J. (Hold) Love, he is survived by 2 sons, Jeff Love and Raymond Gonzales; 5 daughters, Toni Love, LaRay Pesche, Linda Hine (David), Clarissa Robertson (Tommy) and Shannon Smith (Gene); 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; his sister, Vivian Wheaton.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor James Ballenger officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered by the Delaware County Honor Guard.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.

Published in The Star Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
