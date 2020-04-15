|
|
Gilbert Pittenger
Muncie - G. Rex Pittenger, 90, passed away Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness. He was born on August 24, 1929 in Muncie, the son of Francis G. Pittenger and Beatrice (Black) Brindel.
Rex graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1947 and later he married the love of his life, Donna (Minnick) Pittenger on August 26, 1949 and she preceded him in death in 2018. Mr. Pittenger proudly served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War and later graduated from the General Motors Technical College in Flint, Michigan. He had worked in automotive repair for several years working for the DeHart Chevrolet in Gaston and eventually Gaddis Chrysler-Plymouth in Muncie retiring in 1994. Gilbert was a member of the Riverside United Methodist Church where he served in the Builders Class and volunteered at the Christian Ministries. He is a former member of the Odd Fellows Lodge where he enjoyed bowling on the same league and he also enjoyed fishing, and doing word searches. He mostly enjoyed the lost art of caning chairs.
He is survived by one daughter, Beth Larsen, Muncie; one grandchild, Holly Kappes ( Christina Whitted), Muncie; two great grandchildren, Carter Kappes and Trevor Whitted, both of Muncie; one brother, Lynn Pittenger (Anne), North Webster; one sister, Janet Cates (Randy), Modoc; sister-in-law Shirley Pittenger, Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife of 69 years, Donna, he is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jay Pittenger and Step-mother, Edith Pittenger.
Private family services are being held at the Parson Mortuary due to covid restrictions, burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie. A memorial service with military honors will be rendered at that time at a later date. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Southern Hospice Care for their excellent care during this time of convalescence.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Southern Hospice or the Riverview United Methodist Church.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020