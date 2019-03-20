|
|
Ginny L. Oliphant
Muncie - Ginny L. Oliphant, 63, Muncie, passed away Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born Thursday, June 23, 1955, in Muncie, the daughter of Charles S. and Virginia Arlene (Brant) Warner. Ginny loved to cook for her family, work in her flower garden and feed and watch the birds. She attended Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle. Ginny worked at Liberty Perry School Corporation for eight years and the Muncie Star Press for thirty years.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Oliphant; daughter, Brandi Falls; son, Randy Falls; sisters, Brenda (husband James Wagner) Warner and Cathy Wright; brother, Chuck Warner; grandchildren, Amber Caudill, Daniel (wife Tiffany) Caudill, Angel Falls, and Marissa Falls; great-grandchildren, Jadon Burgess, and Gabriella Caudill; several nieces and nephews; her feline companions, Onyx and Tigger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Virginia Warner; a niece, Chanda; and a feline companion, Pooh.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call at Elm Ridge Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019