Gladys A. Selvey
Redkey - Gladys Selvey, age 89, of rural Redkey, passed away April 4th, 2020 at Albany Health and Rehab. She was born to Archie Douglas and Margaret Gertrude Johnston on October 15th, 1930. She married Don E. Selvey on June 5th, 1953. They were married 54 years before Don passed away in 2008. She was a 1948 graduate of Greensburg, IN High School and earned BS and MA degrees from Ball State Teachers College. Prior to her marriage, she taught at Greendale Elementary School and then taught at Albany Elementary School until her retirement in 1992. Gladys is survived by her children Lea Selvey (wife, Denise) and Linda Brackman, one sister-in-law Anne Johnston, two brothers-in-law Robert Hall and Max Selvey. She had five grandchildren: Joshua, Kristen and Kyle (wife, Leah) Selvey and Melynda (husband, Mitchell) James and Nate Brackman. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Wayne, Glenn and Ermil Johnston, sister Lillian Hall, sister-in-law Phyllis Johnston, sister-in-law Marjorie Selvey and son-in-law Mark Brackman. Gladys was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend who always gave herself to help and comfort others. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Happily, she is now with God and others who have gone before her. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Albany Health & Rehab for the love and care they provided to Gladys. Memorials may be made to the Jay County , the American Diabetes Association or the church of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020