Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
1926 - 2019
Gladys L. Burns Obituary
Gladys L. Burns

Muncie - Gladys L. Burns, 92, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Yorktown Manor in Yorktown, Indiana.

She was born on Tuesday, September 14, 1926, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles and Gladys (St. Clair) Weiss. Gladys loved BINGO, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren. She retired from Marsh Supermarket in 1994 after 37 years and later went on to work in the deli for Ross' and Wise's until she retired again. Gladys married her husband, Joseph E. Burns, during WWII on May 15, 1945, while he was stationed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbi (Kenny) Barnhouse, Muncie, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Jason, Kelly, Brandy, Amy, Jamie, Christy, and Rebecca; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Burns; two sons, Bobby and Steve Burns; five sisters; and two brothers.

Services to honor Gladys will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 27, 2019
