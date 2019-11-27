|
|
Gladys Mae Ramseyer
New Castle - Gladys Mae Ramseyer, 79, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Stonebrook Rehabilitation Center in New Castle.
She was born in Monticello, Kentucky on November 4, 1940 to Lewis W. Bertram and Nellie A. Bertram. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Gladys married Francis "Frank" L. Ramseyer on September 28, 1982.
She retired from Alexandra's Cafeteria in New Castle. Gladys and Frank spent ½ of the year in Indiana and ½ of the year in Sebring, Florida. She attended Unity Church in Sebring.
Gladys will be sadly missed by her husband, Francis "Frank" L. Ramseyer of Muncie; children, Royetta Page of New Castle, Richard (wife, Jill) Stephens of New Castle, Renita Stephens of New Castle and Elizabeth Ann " Beth" (husband, Mark) Weaver of Hartford City; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jewell Hicks, Dean (wife, Bessie) Bertram, June (husband, Jay) French, Ray Bertram, Donna (husband, Steve) Logan, Julie Duvall, Roy Bertram, Peggy Bertram and Ann Carroll; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her children, Russell Stephens and Regina Stephens, siblings, Faye Perry, Loretta Duvall and Gene Bertram.
Gladys will be cremated.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice.
Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice.
