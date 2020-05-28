Glen Abrams
1942 - 2020
Glen Abrams

New Castle - Glen Abrams, longtime resident of New Castle, passed away on May 26, 2020 at Stonebrooke Rehabiliatation Center due to complications of COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease. He was born on March 11, 1942, the son of Vertis and Georgia Abrams who have predeceased him.

He was a 1960 graduate of New Castle Chrysler High School, and later graduated from Ball State University with a degree in education. After teaching at Shenandoah High School, he switched careers and began his own company.

Glen enjoyed countless happy hours camping and horseback riding with friends and family. He was a past member of the Breakfast Optimist Club and lifelong member of the Elks. He enjoyed the arts, and was a past board member of First Nighters.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Elizabeth, his daughters, Katherine (Rod Fleming), Angelita (Alan Rains), and a very special nephew, Derek Wilson. He is survived by two siblings, Barbara (Lane Fairchild) and Larry (Lisa Abrams), and numerous nieces and nephews. Glen is also survived by his very dear friends Lee and Carla Terryberry.

The family wishes to send an enormous thanks to the daily caregivers at Stonebrooke who took such good care of Glen and gave his family peace of mind.

Calling hours will be delayed and announced when there is a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine that will allow for safe gatherings. Glen adored his dogs, so if there is an interest in a memorial contribution, please consider the Henry County Humane Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to Macer-Hall Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be may to http://www.macerhall.com

The funeral home staff are honored to serve the family of Glen Abrams.

Macer-Hall-Marcum-Moffitt Funeral-Cremation-Life Celebration Services




Published in The Star Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
