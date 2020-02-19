|
Glen Dale Bilbrey
Our father, Glen Dale Bilbrey, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Valentine's day. He had just turned 89.
Glen was cherished and loved by his family and many friends who knew him. He was born Sunday, February 1, 1931, in Byrdstown, Tennessee the son of Reese and Lilly (Guffy) Bilbrey. Glen served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and the Cold War. Upon his discharge, he came to Muncie and drove trucks, both locally, for Marhoefer for twenty-four years and over the road for Yellow Freight for over twenty years. He was close to his Teamster brothers and his fellow Masons whom he enjoyed socializing with. Glen loved spending time fishing and going camping. Our Glen will be sorely missed. His homespun sense of humor and affable style was a gift to all of us.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-six years, Joan (Ammon) Bilbrey; two daughters, Rebecca (husband, Col. Richard M. USMC ret.) Barry and Lisa Kemp; three sisters, Ruth Williams, Rita Garrett, and Blanche Higgenbotham; many wonderful nieces and nephews; and his furry companions, Miss Daisy, Mia and Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reese and Lilly (Guffy) Bilbrey; eight brothers and sisters; and a canine companion, Scotty.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park. Military Rites will be conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to I U Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2300 West Gilbert Street, Room 2016, Muncie, Indiana 47303; or, K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Verda, Florida 32081 or A.R.F., (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
