Glenn A. Crabtree
Muncie - Glenn A. Crabtree, 77, went to his heavenly home Monday October 26, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born November 29, 1942 in Armathwaite, Tennessee, the son of William and Hilda (Rosenbaum) Crabtree.
Glenn moved to Muncie at the young age of 21 and worked for Muncie Gear, where he met the love of his life, Marlene. Later, he worked for Baystone Steel and Indiana Bridge. In 1978, he began working for his brother at Dick Crabtree Construction and remained a Carpenter until his retirement.
He was a member of East 16th Street Separate Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
Mr. Crabtree enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, and was especially proud of his flowers. Glenn was a mentor to his family, and his biggest joy was doing things for his family and friends. While he was the father of five, he was a dad to many.
Glenn is survived by his children, Connie Lodde (Jeff), Kimberly Crabtree, Glenna Smith (Kirk), and Roger Crabtree (Karen); eight grandchildren, Brandon Cox (Amanda), Marci Decker (Craig), Erica Wanous, Katrina Thacker (Chad), Elia "Luc" Ballantini, Garrett Smith, and Griffin Smith; six great grandchildren, Brady Johnson, Hannah Cox, Liam Decker, Caroline Cox, Hendrix Decker, and Silas Decker; his children by heart, Keith Townsend (Jeff), and Linda "Puff" Crockett (Jim); four siblings, Earl "JR" Crabtree, Judy Heskett (Carl), Richard Crabtree (Aileen), and Jeanie Rosenbaum (Raymond).
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Marlene Crabtree; a daughter, Phyllis Ballantini; a grandson, Kyle Crabtree; and two sisters, Karen Crabtree and Roberta Crabtree.
Private Services were held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, with private burial in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to East 16th Separate Baptist Church, 2200 E. 16th Street, Muncie, IN 47302.
