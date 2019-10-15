Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Blankenship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn L. Blankenship

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn L. Blankenship Obituary
Glenn L. Blankenship

Muncie - Glenn L. Blankenship, 83, of Muncie, passed away on October 15, 2019. Glenn was born in Muncie on May 31, 1945.

Many knew Glenn as an avid and huge fan of Elvis; as he collected posters, TV guides, photos, movies, CDs, just everything. Glenn loved him so; he would often do impersonations of him. Glenn was also a man with answers to one's problems, regardless of how much time that answer would take to find. His word was gold. He was extremely dedicated to work, his family, and his friends. He worked 40 years at Ball State University as a Maintenance Supervisor. He also worked for Habitat for Humanity for 15 years as that lead to great joy in his spare time.

Glenn was blissfully married 3 times and loved many children. He will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now