Glenn L. Blankenship
Muncie - Glenn L. Blankenship, 83, of Muncie, passed away on October 15, 2019. Glenn was born in Muncie on May 31, 1945.
Many knew Glenn as an avid and huge fan of Elvis; as he collected posters, TV guides, photos, movies, CDs, just everything. Glenn loved him so; he would often do impersonations of him. Glenn was also a man with answers to one's problems, regardless of how much time that answer would take to find. His word was gold. He was extremely dedicated to work, his family, and his friends. He worked 40 years at Ball State University as a Maintenance Supervisor. He also worked for Habitat for Humanity for 15 years as that lead to great joy in his spare time.
Glenn was blissfully married 3 times and loved many children. He will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
