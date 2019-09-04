|
Glenna Eileen "Totty" Perry
Muncie - Glenna Eileen "Totty" Perry, 92, was lifted into God's hands the morning of August 31, 2019 - passing peacefully at home.
She was born in Jamestown, TN on June 6, 1927, of William and Delphia (upchurch) Scroggins, during her 92 years she lived a full and happy live.
Totty attended Grace Episcopal Church and frequented Forest Park Senior Center. She was a lifetime member of T.O.P.s and belonged to several Card Clubs.
Lovingly "Mother" to four sons: Ronnie Perry (wife, Kathy), Muncie, Wayne Perry, (wife, Norma), Florida, and Charles Perry, Muncie; daughter-in-law, Josephine Perry, Texas; and a nephew-like-a-son, Larry Spangler, Muncie. Endearingly "Mammaw" to 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren, and 3 great-great-great grandchildren. More commonly "Totty" to many more family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ree Perry, son, William "Butch" Perry, and granddaughter, Tina.
The family extends sincere appreciation to Kindred Hospice out of Indianapolis.
There are no planned services, however, please keep her loved ones in prayer as she will be greatly missed.
Memorial donations may be sent to Kindred Hospice, Salvation Army or Muncie Mission - all organizations dear to her heart.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 4, 2019