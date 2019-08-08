Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
Glenna Fay (Ellis) Klingel


1937 - 2019
Glenna Fay (Ellis) Klingel Obituary
Glenna Fay (Ellis) Klingel

Muncie - Glenna Fay (Ellis) Klingel, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday night, August 3, 2019. She was born on April 9, 1937 in Hill Top, Kentucky, to John Vander Ellis and Zora (Flynn) Ellis. Glenna was a graduate of Union High School (Modoc), class of 1955.

Glenna was a thinker and an observer. She asked questions and liked to know the way of things and people. And she loved..., her God, her family and her friends, especially delighting in her grandson, Tait. She enjoyed making things beautiful; whether a Christmas breakfast table for the family, or an arrangement of flowers for a friend. Alongside her husband, they imagined, remodeled and landscaped several homes; including a winter home on Anna Maria Island, FL, where they shared special memories of family and friends. She was a homemaker, and successful entrepreneur, partnering with her husband, in one of the first drive-through convenience stores in Portland, and a local video store in Muncie.

Glenna is survived by her loving husband, Charles Klingel, with whom she celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on July 13, 2019; daughters: Angela Faith and Julia Applegate; grandson, Tait; sister, Janice Stephenson, of Muncie, IN; brother, Lowell Ellis of Parker City, IN; cousins; nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vander and Zora Ellis; sister, Adelene Cassel, Parker City, IN; and brother, Hoyatt Ellis, Richmond, IN.

Visitation will be from 1 PM - 3 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Rd. 3, Muncie, IN 47303. The service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Kyle Holt officiating. There will be an additional hour of visitation prior to the funeral service on Monday. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

On behalf of Glenna, her family would like to thank Morrison Woods Health Campus and Southern Care Hospice, both of Muncie, for their care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Second Harvest Food Bank, 6621 Old State Road 3, Muncie, IN 47303.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at https://www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 8, 2019
