Gloria A. Robinson
Farmland - Gloria A. Robinson, 94, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Parker Healthcare.
She was born in Watertown, SD on July 11, 1925. The daughter of Louis and Margaret (Richards) Glasson. Gloria graduated from Muncie Central High School and retired from Indiana Bell.
Gloria was a member of Soroptimist International for Women, Telephone Pioneers of America, Stoney Creek Home-Ec Club, Farmland Friends Church, where she volunteered in the food pantry, Ruby Hughes board member for Delaware County Children's Home, and former member of Farmland Lions Club. Her and Graham hosted many International Students for Ball State University.
Surviving are her daughter, Robin Petersen; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Graham; five sisters, Joyce Marley, Inez Verrier, Betty Gunckel, Grace Case, and Audrey Smith; and four brothers, Lawrence, Robert, Buddy, and Darrell Glasson.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Farmland Friends Church Food Pantry, 8311 IN-32, Farmland, IN 47340 or Parker Healthcare in memory of Gloria A. Robinson, 359 Randolph St., Parker City, IN 47368.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019