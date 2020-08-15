Gloria A. Stone
Gloria A. Stone, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at home. She was born in Muncie on Tuesday, July 20, 1943, the daughter of Richard Rutherford and Nancy (Rogers) Crosby. She graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1961.
Gloria loved her dog, Sugar. Before she retired in 2013, Gloria worked at Navient. Previously, she held various positions in the banking industry and was a realtor.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Stacey Cole; her son, Jeff Wilhems (wife, Marsee); uncle, Willie Jennart (wife, Charlene); sister-in-law, Beverly Kelley; grandchildren, Brandy Cohea and Whitlee Wilhems; great-grandchildren, Autumn Cohea and Christopher Cohea.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Kelley; an uncle, Del Rogers; and grandmother, Fae Jennart.
A Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Elm Ridge Memorial Park South Chapel, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the service and visitation. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
