Gloria Ann Westerman
Gloria Ann Westerman

Tucson, AZ - Gloria Ann Westerman, 63, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Tucson where she resided for many years after a long illness.

Gloria was a 1976 graduate from Muncie Central High School and worked for many years as a nurse's aide.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
