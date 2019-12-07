|
Gloria Bales
Muncie - Gloria Eloise (Rector) Bales, 92, died peacefully at her home Thursday, December 5, 2019 following a lengthy illness.
Born on a farm in Madison County, Indiana, to Gabriel and Ada (Zerkle) Rector, she lived and worked in East Central Indiana her entire life. She graduated from Muncie Central High School, where she studied business, and went to work for Muncie Community Schools upon graduation. She was the school secretary, "Miss Gloria", at Lincoln Elementary, worked in the guidance office at Muncie Central High School under John Paul Huffman, then moved to the administration building guidance office under Edith Crawley.
She was one of the first employees hired when Westinghouse opened its new large power transformer plant in Muncie, and was an executive secretary for the engineering and marketing department. She later worked at Fisher-Givens Realty, just before her retirement.
She was extraordinarily attractive, a loving wife and mother, and a compassionate caregiver. She loved children and dogs, and was loved by them. She was a lifelong member of Jehovah's Witnesses, and actively published on their behalf until her illness.
Mrs. Bales is survived by her daughter, Gail Anne Bales Townsend and son-in-law Gary Townsend, with whom she made her home; granddaughter, Raquel Townsend (Jamie Shaw) her amazing primary caregiver; granddaughter, Renee Coy (husband, Jeff) of New Castle and grandson, Jeremiah N. Toller (fiancé, Stefanie Leite) of Phoenix; great-grandchildren, Christopher Hughes (wife, Shannon) of Richmond, Cheyanne Brannon and Shania Brannon of New Castle, Olivia, Khloe and Mila Shaw of Muncie; great-great-grandson, Oliver Hughes of Richmond; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis D. "Jim" Bales, daughter, Deborah Lynn Bales (Toller), her parents, sister, Wanda (Ed) Bird, brothers, Maurice and George (Wanda) Rector, and great-granddaughter, Megan Hughes.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Preschool Academy, 418 W. Adams St., Muncie, IN 47305.
