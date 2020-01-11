|
Gloria Callaway Griner
Muncie - Gloria Callaway Griner, died peacefully January 6, 2020 at Westminster Village.
She was born in Muncie March 28, 1928, the daughter of Earl and Audrey (Stanley) Callaway. Nine months later, the family moved to Burlington Drive, south of Muncie. She attended elementary and high school in Cowan, graduating in 1946 after which she attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. Gloria graduated with a Bachelors of Music Degree in 1950.
Following graduation, she relocated to New York City where she was employed as an accompanist for singers, voice coaches, and the American Theatre Wing. In 1952, she returned to Muncie to attend Ball State Teacher's College (now Ball State University), earning her Master's Degree in Music in 1954. Shortly thereafter, she married Ned Griner of Albany. Following their marriage, they moved to Jonesboro, Arkansas where her husband had recently accepted a position as a member of the art faculty of Arkansas State College (now Arkansas State University). In Jonesboro, she taught elementary school for one year.
In 1960, she and her family moved to State College, Pennsylvania where her husband was engaged in further graduate study. A year later, the family returned to Muncie where she and her husband accepted positions teaching on the faculty of Ball State Teacher's College, her husband in art and she teaching piano and music education in the music department before retiring in 1990.
In addition to her teaching duties, she was an accompanist for faculty recitals, and for twenty years, played duo piano with Catherine Rutledge, and accompanied baritone Philip Ewart for seventeen years. She became the pianist for the Muncie Symphony Orchestra, a position she held for 20 years. Her interest in the symphony extended beyond playing in the orchestra. Since 1961, Gloria maintained an active relationship with the Women's Symphony League, serving as a member of the board for eleven years. She was elected to the board of the Muncie Symphony Orchestra, serving for twelve years, and presided as president from 1974 through 1978.
Mrs. Griner was also a member of Mu Phi Epsilon, Music Educators National Association, Indiana Music Educators, Art Students' League, the Ball State Museum of Art Alliance, Friends of the Museum, and a charter member of the Discovery Group. With her husband, she organized the Benefactors Society, a financial support organization for the art museum. She was also a recipient of Ball State's President's Medal of Distinction.
Surviving are her son, Stanley Griner (wife, Deborah), of Yorktown; a daughter, Laura Harmon (husband, Patrick), of Orlando, FL; four grandchildren, Meghan Hansen, of San Anselmo, CA, Rion Harmon, of Los Angeles, CA, Evan Griner, of Muncie, and Amanda Prifogle, of Muncie; and five great grandchildren.
Mrs. Griner was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Griner in 2017.
Memorial Services will be held at 5:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Ronald Naylor officiating.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 pm until service time at 5:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made to The Ned and Gloria Griner Gallery Fund #731, c/o Ball State University Foundation, Alumni Center, 2800 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie, IN 47304.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020