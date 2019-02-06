|
|
Gloria Jean "Cookie" Faris
Dunkirk - Gloria Jean "Cookie" Faris, 73 of Dunkirk, died Monday morning, February 4, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Albany. She was born December 10, 1945 in East Chicago, IN and was the daughter of the late Joel Ramirez and Delma (Gibson) Bolen.
Gloria had been associated with the Dunkirk Church of the Nazarene, where she served in the food pantry. She enjoyed crocheting, playing video games and being with her family and especially her pet dog Zoey.
Gloria is survived by her three daughters Honey DeBoy (Rex) of Albany, Shawna White (Jerry) of Albany and Robin Ferguson (Daniel) of Dunkirk; two step-sons Ted Faris of Pendleton and Sam Faris of Westfield; a special daughter Gina Bell (Curt); a sister Judy Davenport of Dunkirk and a brother Joe Ramirez of Athens, TN; fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Faris, daughter April (Helm) Johnson, son Phillip Helm Jr. granddaughter Angel Gannon and a sister Sheila Wagnor.
Funeral Services for Gloria will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Dunkirk Church of the Nazarene, 226 East Center Street, Dunkirk, IN 47336 with Pastor Tom Fett officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the church. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Little Red Door with envelopes provided at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 6, 2019