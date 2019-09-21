Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Jefferson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean Jefferson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Jean Jefferson Obituary
Gloria Jean Jefferson

Muncie - Gloria Jean Jefferson, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born in Gary, Indiana on April 7, 1948 and graduated from Southside High School in 1969. Gloria loved to have fun and spend time with her family and friends. She loved her puppy dog Onyx, the outdoors, and she loved to help people in need when she was able. Gloria was a long-time employee of Ball Stores and Signature Inn. She also was a babysitter for many years to Jessica and Jason Helms.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Barker; her father, Raymond Barker; a sister, Joyce Keller; a brother, Donald Barker; her husband, Jack Frank Jefferson; and four grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Jefferson (fiancé, Alan Johnson); a niece, Lorrie Clark (husband, Charlie); a sister-in-law, Patricia Murphy (husband, Bill); also surviving are her nephews, Andrew Clark, Michael Keller, David Barker and Nicholas Barker.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now