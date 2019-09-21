|
Gloria Jean Jefferson
Muncie - Gloria Jean Jefferson, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in Gary, Indiana on April 7, 1948 and graduated from Southside High School in 1969. Gloria loved to have fun and spend time with her family and friends. She loved her puppy dog Onyx, the outdoors, and she loved to help people in need when she was able. Gloria was a long-time employee of Ball Stores and Signature Inn. She also was a babysitter for many years to Jessica and Jason Helms.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Barker; her father, Raymond Barker; a sister, Joyce Keller; a brother, Donald Barker; her husband, Jack Frank Jefferson; and four grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Jefferson (fiancé, Alan Johnson); a niece, Lorrie Clark (husband, Charlie); a sister-in-law, Patricia Murphy (husband, Bill); also surviving are her nephews, Andrew Clark, Michael Keller, David Barker and Nicholas Barker.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 21, 2019