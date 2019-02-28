|
Gloria Jean Rowland
Fort Wayne - Gloria Jean Rowland, 68, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, she was born on October 5, 1950, to the late Jim and Jean Caffey in Muncie, IN. She graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1969 as a member of the National Honor Society and from Indiana Wesleyan University (Marion College) in 1976. In April of 1977, she married James K Rowland at Calvary United Methodist Church in Dunkirk, Indiana. She and James raised two sons, James "Matt" and Stephen "Steve" Rowland. She was a 30+ year member of Three Rivers Wesleyan Church, where she occasionally played piano and served as the church Secretary. Gloria loved to sing with the church choir, scrapbooking, making cards, reading Bible stories to her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed Glenn Beck, Fox News, and anything with Tom Selleck in it. She is survived by her faithful and loving husband, Jim, her sons, J. Matthew (Grace) Rowland of Fort Wayne, IN, Stephen D. (Jennie) Rowland of Seoul, South Korea. Three beautiful grandchildren, Madeline Laura, Marshall James, and Sidney Gene; brothers, David (Anne) Caffey of Alpharetta, Ga, Danny (Jodi) Caffey of New Castle, IN, and sister Lyn (Chuck) Hensley of Muncie, IN; sister-in-law Jeannie Klonowski, sister-in-law Barb Rowland, and brother-in-law William (Gretchen) Rowland; Several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews including Kaden, Kayleigh, and Liam. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Gary Klonowski, her aunt Marie Wright Valentine, her uncle Toy Caffey, and her Grandma and Grandpa Wright. A memorial service will be held on March 2, 2019, at 11am at Three Rivers Wesleyan Church at 2825 Hillegas Rd, Fort Wayne, IN. Visitation and a light meal will follow at the church. Memorial gifts may be made to Three Rivers Wesleyan Church, Destiny Rescue Rescuing Children, and The Nazarene Fund. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 28, 2019