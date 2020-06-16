Gloria M. Wagner
Muncie - Gloria M. Wagner, 88, of Muncie, passed away on June 10, 2020. An energetic line-dancer, here on earth in Muncie and Arizona, is now dancing in her heavenly home. She was born August 15, 1931 in Celina Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Leona (Kellermeyer) Roediger. Gloria graduated from New Bremen High School, New Bremen, Ohio, in 1949.
After graduation, she was employed in the office at Crown Control, New Breman, OH. On December 13, 1952 at the First Evangelical and Reformed Church in New Knoxville, OH, Gloria married the love of her life, Harry Wagner. He preceded her in death at the age of 90, on July 3, 2017. They would have been married 65 years. From 1952 to 1961, they lived in the Lima, OH area. They then moved to Muncie, IN. Gloria worked in the office at Brits Department Store. She was a member of the Elks Lodge 1776 Auxiliary, Dunkirk, IN and the Ladies Auxiliary Fraternal Order of Eagles 1771, Alexandria, IN.
She dearly enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren's visits, phone calls and attending their activities throughout the years. She was always thanking the grandchildren for their loving patience and help with the computer and cell phone. Gloria enjoyed wood working crafts with her husband. They also had a large vegetable garden, and enjoyed canning and working in the flower gardens. Line dancing, ballroom, waltz, polka and square dancing brought a lot of enjoyable, fun times to her. Cruises were enjoyed along with wintering in Arizona and Florida where they looked forward to going and visiting with friends that were made.
Loving survivors include her son, Dennis Wagner (wife, Janice) of Muncie, IN, daughter, Beverly Berry (husband, Dan) of Eaton, IN, and son, Ronald Wagner (wife, Rosario) of Seymour, IN; brother, Ned Roediger (wife, Marilyn) of Celina, OH; sisters-in-law: Ruthela Hager of St Marys, OH, Pam Roediger of Allentown, PA, and Ruth Partner of St Augustine, FL; brother-in-law, Dow Wagner of Spencerville, OH; grandchildren: Jason Berry (wife, Tammy) of Kokomo, IN, twins: Dr. Nicholas Berry of Apollo Beach, FL and Joshua Berry (wife, Lisa) of Smyrna, GA, Loryn Ratz (husband, Lucas) of Cicero, IN, Kyle Wagner (wife, Angela) of New Haven, IN, Meghan Edwards (husband, Jason) of Boulder, CO, Christina Martinez and Asael Ortega of Seymour, IN; great-grandchildren: twins: Graham and Lincoln Berry of Kokomo, IN, Kylynn, Dominic and Lena Wagner of New Haven, IN, Alden and Maren Edwards of Boulder, CO, and Adam Berry of Smyrna, GA; and many nieces , nephews, cousins, and friends.
Besides her husband, Harry Wagner, his parents, Ralph and Iva Wagner, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Eugene and Richard Roediger; sister, Juanita Scheer; brothers-in- law: Tom Wagner, Ray Wagner, Delbert Scheer, Curtiss Hager, and Stanley Rockhhold; and sisters-in-law: Fern Wagner, Margaret Wagner, and Lola Rockhold.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe Wenger officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with assistance from Pall Bearers: Dennis Wagner, Ronald Wagner, Jason Berry, Nicholas Berry, Joshua Berry, Kyle Wagner, Dan Berry and Lucas Ratz. Online condolences may made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.