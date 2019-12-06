|
Gloria P. (Foreman) Neely
Redkey - Gloria P. (Foreman) Neely, 80, of Redkey, IN, passed away Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of family members at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Gloria was born in Upland, IN, on June 10, 1939, a daughter of the late Girtrude (Sasser) and Fred Foreman. She was a 1957 graduate of Blackford County High School and attained her nursing license in both Texas and Indiana. She was employed as a Nurse at Brownwood Memorial Hospital in Brownwood, TX, LeFevre's in Dunkirk , IN, and Portland Community Care East in Portland, IN. Gloria was an ornery but kind, sweet, caring and giving woman. She had a great sense of humor, and always put others before herself. She enjoyed playing BINGO, scratch off tickets, cooking, crafts, listening to country music, animals, trips to Michigan to spend time with family, and going to Red Hat Days at the nursing home. Gloria is survived by a daughter, Eloria Neely, of Redkey, IN; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, (2) brothers; Fred & Charles Foreman, and a sister, Lynette Harshbarger. Friends are invited to call Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Redkey, IN. Due to her love of animals, donations may be made to ARF in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019