|
|
Gloria Pauline Wills
Muncie - Gloria Pauline Wills, 83, entered Heaven March 21, 2020. She was born August 5th, 1936 in London Kentucky to the late Bradley and Selma (Ward) Jones. She attended York Institute in Jamestown, TN before moving to Muncie with her parents. She was a long-time member of the East 16th Street Church of God and loved to read, as well as tend to her garden. Most of all she loved shopping with her daughters and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as often as she could.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Gerald; Daughters, Cheryl, Jackie (Myron), Kathie (Dan), Lynn, Cheryl Ann (Mark), and Michele; Step-Daughters, Janie (Steve) and Sandy (Gene); Brothers, Cleon and Bill Jones; Sisters, Patsy Mayse, Sharon Jones and Brenda Salyer; Brother & Sisters-in-law; Dave and Janet Wills, Mike and Bonita Burkett; Grandchildren, Jared, Ben (Vannessa), Nathan (Mary), Wesley (Harleigh), Rachel (Heather), Bradley (Kiana), Seth, Sierra, Brandon (Amanda), Lindsay (Michael), Kaleigh, Kisaac, Kemory and Karson; Step-grandchildren; Stevie, Jaque, Tommy, Robby, Terry and Timothy; 13 great-grandchildren; Several step-great-grandchildren; A host of nieces, nephews and cousins; Special friend, JoEllen; And her loving church family.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; Brothers, Wendell Jones and Bradley Jones Jr.; Sister and brother-in-law, Selda Rae and Norman Poor; Grandson, Joshua Partin; Son-in-Law, Greg Ditton; Step-daughter and step-son-in-law, Garry and Diana Moore; Father and mother-in-law, Harold and Mildred Wills; Brother-in-law, Ron Salyer.
At this time, due to the current mandated laws on social gatherings, there will be private graveside services for Gloria held at Mt. Tabor Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Gloria had requested that her grandsons serve as her pallbearers and that those in attendance wear blue jeans: Ben Nixon, Nathan Nixon, Wesley Smith, Bradley Ditton, Landyn Stacy, Jaxyn Wesley, Brandon Wesley, Caleb Nixon; and honorary pallbearers: Josh and Jared Partin and Kamdyn Bubp.
For those that knew her, the family asks that Psalm 91 be read in her memory.
Online Condolences may be shared with the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020