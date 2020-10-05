1/1
Gordon Charles Johnson
1935 - 2020
Gordon Charles Johnson

Muncie - Gordon Charles Johnson, 85, of Muncie, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1935 in Hermitage, PA to Vay and Janet (King) Johnson.

Gordon graduated from Hickory High School in 1953 and Youngstown State in 1961. Newly married, he and his wife, Dorothy, moved to Muncie, IN with Westinghouse Electric in 1961, where he worked as both an Industrial and Quality Assurance Engineer. Gordon and Dorothy raised two beautiful and talented daughters. As a family, they attended St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. They vacationed together every year and traveled throughout the country, most often camping in state parks. It was important to both of them to foster and support education. Gordon also had a lifelong interest in architecture and automobiles. He enjoyed being a member of ALL, the Association of Lifelong Learners, and treasured the friends of "The Pinochle Club."

Gordon is survived by his daughters Barbara Ingelhart (James) and Beth Erskine (Gary); 3 granddaughters, Kara Ingelhart, Kelsey Ingelhart, and Megan Stephenson (Blake); 1 great granddaughter, Charlotte Stephenson; and many nieces and nephews.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brothers, Wayne and David Johnson; and his sister, Phyllis Heubel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 West Moore Road, Muncie, IN 47304 or the Ball State University Foundation, 2800 W. Bethel Avenue, Muncie, IN 47304. Visit https://www.bsu.edu/foundation/give for more information. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
