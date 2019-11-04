|
Gordon Leslie Absher
Middletown - Gordon Leslie Absher, 87, resident of Middletown passed away peacefully Sunday morning at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana December 4, 1931, the son of Adrian U. and M. Aleen Louderback Absher. Gordon attended Royerton and graduated from Eaton High School in 1949. After high school Gordon enlisted in the US Army for 3 years and served in the 25th Infantry Division in Korea during the Korean War from 1951-1952. He earned three bronze service stars and was honorably discharged in 1954. He attended Ball State Teachers College on the G. I. bill and worked full time.
Gordon worked for several companies during his career as an accountant, auditor, office manager, foreman and as operations manager in structural steel fabrication. He spent most of his career in the metal forming and fabrication manufacturing industry holding positions of plant manager, VP of manufacturing, and General Manager, retiring in 1989. After retirement Gordon worked for Inland Fisher Guide as a technician and for 10 years as a courier for Pathologists Associated.
Gordon and his wife Betty, were living in the Houston, Texas area when he retired and moved back to Indiana. They have enjoyed Middletown for the past 29 years. Gordon's interests were woodworking, old cars, VW Beetles, antiques and his 5 acre yard.
Gordon was an active member of the Baptist church for several years and was a member of the American Legion.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty (Stafford) Absher, two son: Blake A. Absher (wife Julie) of Yorktown and Ryan T. Absher (wife Katie) of Middletown, granddaughters: Maggie, Ella and June Absher of Middletown, step granddaughter: Amanda Deardorff and step great granddaughter: Delila Shears of Muncie and brother: Adrian Eugene Absher (wife Beverly) of Newburg, IN, several nieces and nephews and special nephew: Kevin Absher.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four half brothers: Jack Raper, Bill, John and Bob Absher.
At his request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will conducted on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Miller Cemetery, Middletown. A funeral procession with be organized at 1:30 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown the day of the services.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in his honor.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019