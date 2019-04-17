|
Gordon R. Hubbard, 90, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Signature Health Care of Muncie.
He was born on December 31, 1928 in Muncie, the son of Asa Hilliard and India Ellen (Smith) Hubbard.
Gordon was a lifelong citizen of Muncie, Indiana. He worked at Borg Warner for forty years. He enjoyed playing the piano, fishing, and crossword puzzles. Gordon was loved and will be missed by many family members and friends.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Per Gordon's request no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or American Red Cross- Muncie Area Chapter, 325 E. Washington Street, Muncie, IN 47305.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 17, 2019