Gordon Secuskie
1952 - 2020
Gordon Secuskie

Muncie - Gordon "Bengie" Secuskie, 67, Muncie, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born November 4, 1952 in Muncie, Indiana the son of the late Gordon G. and Lora (Armstrong) Secuskie.

He was a retired marine and served during the Vietnam War where he was a machine gun operator. He later furthered his education and became an air conditioning technician.

He leaves behind two sisters, Gay Neal and Sarah Neal, both from the Muncie area; two sons, Bengie Secuskie, Auburn, WA; Jeffrey Secuskie, Odessa, TX; and three grandchildren, Ashlynn, Palm Harbor, FL; and Lincoln and Landon, Odessa, TX. Bengie will be missed by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, LaDeanna May.

Cremation will take place at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center. Burial will be in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
