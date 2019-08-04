Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 287-1400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gothard Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gothard Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gothard Bowman Obituary
Gothard Bowman

Muncie - Gothard "Gene" Bowman, 86, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of Gothard and Imalou Bowman.

Following graduation from Muncie Central High School he joined the United States Navy, making it a twenty-year career. He was a proud patriot having served in the Korean Conflict and three tours in Vietnam. He was a mall walker for over twenty years, an avid bicycle rider and volunteer for the Cardinal Greenway. He was a member of the Grand Spinners Square Dance Club and a member of Mt. Olive Community Church. Gene loved his church family. Gene loved to watch his sports especially his Cubbies and I.U. basketball.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of almost eight years, Becky Bowman; brother, Rex Bowman (Joyce); three stepsons, Randy Wright (Sue), Steven Jackson (Shelly), and Scott Stephens (Darbi); several step-grandchildren; and two nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two former wives, Mary and Janet, a nephew, Larry Bowman, and step-pop, Lawrence Walsh.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd., Muncie, IN 47304. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gothard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
Download Now