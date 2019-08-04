|
Gothard Bowman
Muncie - Gothard "Gene" Bowman, 86, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of Gothard and Imalou Bowman.
Following graduation from Muncie Central High School he joined the United States Navy, making it a twenty-year career. He was a proud patriot having served in the Korean Conflict and three tours in Vietnam. He was a mall walker for over twenty years, an avid bicycle rider and volunteer for the Cardinal Greenway. He was a member of the Grand Spinners Square Dance Club and a member of Mt. Olive Community Church. Gene loved his church family. Gene loved to watch his sports especially his Cubbies and I.U. basketball.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of almost eight years, Becky Bowman; brother, Rex Bowman (Joyce); three stepsons, Randy Wright (Sue), Steven Jackson (Shelly), and Scott Stephens (Darbi); several step-grandchildren; and two nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two former wives, Mary and Janet, a nephew, Larry Bowman, and step-pop, Lawrence Walsh.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd., Muncie, IN 47304. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 4, 2019