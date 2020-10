Or Copy this URL to Share

Grace E. Merrill



Keystone - Grace E. Merrill, 81, Keystone, died Sunday Oct. 4, 2020 at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center.



Services: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Faith Community Church, 9560 W. 200 S., Dunkirk, IN 47336.



Visiting hours: Monday from 2-5 p.m. at the church.



Meacham Funeral Service, Albany, is in charge of arrangements.









