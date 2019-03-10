Graham S. Highley



Yorktown - Graham S. Highley, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, March 4, 2019.



He was born on November 1, 1984 in Muncie, the son of Steven Ray and Wendy Rochelle (Somers) Highley and graduated from Yorktown High School in 2003. On August 8, 2010 in Muncie, he married Ashlee D. Barnes.



Graham worked for Duncan Supply Company Inc for 5 years. He loved listening to music, collecting records, and going to concerts.



Surviving are his wife of eight years, Ashlee D. Highley of Yorktown; two children, Daymon X. Highley and Emmalynne L. Highley; his father, Steven Ray Highley of Muncie; one sister, April Highley of Muncie; grandparents, Jerry and Sandi Highley of Yorktown and one sister-in-law, Heather Staggs (husband, Keith) of Yorktown.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Wendy Rochelle Highley on July 19, 1995 and his grandparents, Richard and Barbara Somers.



Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie, with Pastor Rory Bond officiating. Cremation will take place.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary