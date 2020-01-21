|
|
Dr. Grant J. Wells
Muncie - Dr. Grant J. Wells, 89, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wells was born on November 25, 1930, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to the late Roland and Malvina (Davieau) Wells. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Northern Michigan University (1952). Following graduation, he worked as an accountant for General Motors Corporation and TRW Corporation from 1952-1956. Following his work experience in industry, he entered the field of education by teaching for the Lorain, Ohio School System from 1958-1964. He also taught an accounting adult education program from 1960-1964. This exposure led to the desire to further his education by obtaining a Master of Science (1963) and Doctorate (1972), both in Business Education, from Indiana University. He began as an Assistant Professor at Ball State in 1966 and retired as an Emeritus Professor of Finance and Real Estate on May 4, 2001. He has Professional Certifications in Ohio as a Public Accountant (1962) and Life Accident and Health Insurance (1956).
Dr. Wells received many honors while at Ball State, including Beta Gamma Sigma, Delta Pi Epsilon, Phi Delta Kappa, Who's Who Among America's Teacher, (4th Edition, 1996), Delta Sigma Pi Educator of the Year, 1996 College of Business, and Dean's Outstanding Teaching Awards (1994 and 1998). He has published several articles in both Academic and Professional Journals. He was very involved in Departmental, College and University Committees. Major committees included College Promotion and Tenure (Chair), University Financial and Budgetary (Chair), University Senate College of Business 24 years, and Promoted change from the Quarter to the Semester System. He consulted with Eli Lilly Foundation and the United States Government as a financial counselor for ten counties in Indiana. He conducted hundreds of Financial Planning Seminar for General Motors, Chrysler, Guide Lamp, Rolls Royce, Allison, and Delco Battery Employees. Topics included Understanding Stocks and Bonds, Mutual Funds, and 401-K plans. He also taught courses for Ball State at Grissom Air Fore Base and Pendleton Reformatory. When he was requested by Ball State University to teach different business-related classes due to limited faculty, he gladly accepted. He was a part of the College of Business during amazing growth from North Hall to Army Barracks to the current state of the art Miller School of Business.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen (Marincin) Wells of Muncie; two sons, Grant M. Wells (wife, Brenda Costello-Wells) of Fishers, and Dr. David Wells of Idaho Falls, ID; three grandchildren Ryan Wells of Fort Collins, CO, Joseph D. Wells of Spokane, WA and Emma Wells of Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Wells and his wife Helen enjoyed traveling, gardening, and attending sporting and musical events locally and nationally. As a finance professor, his love of investments was his primary hobby. They have enjoyed the time spent with their children and, especially, with their grandchildren. They also enjoyed babysitting their Sheltie grandpuppies. After moving his family from Lorain, Ohio to Bloomington, Indiana, Muncie became their home for life. They gained an extended family of dear friends, church members, and colleagues with whom they shared their lives. Their friends have contributed to their happiness and joy, making their lives richer.
Dr. Wells and his surviving wife Helen were/are members of St. Mary Parish.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, Ohio.
