Greg Allan Miller
Dunkirk - Greg Allan Miller, 57, of Dunkirk, IN, Son of John and Judy Miller Passed away September 11, 2019 from surgical complications. He was born April 24, 1962 in Winchester, IN. Greg graduated from Jay County High School in 1980 and was President of Miller Oil Co. started by his Father. Greg Spent most of life in Dunkirk, and he was a devoted father and grandfather. Greg loved his pets and farm animals, even though they caused him many comic adventures through the years. Greg had many creative talents, including painting in his spare time. He held a green belt in Tae Kwon Do and loved to box. He referred to himself as the "Dunkirk Destroyer" and once led a team of local boxers to a Golden Gloves Competition. He was proud that he once wrestled a bear at the Jay County Fair. He was not proud that the bear won. Greg is survived by his parents, son Brockton (Hartford City) and daughters Alicia (Madison, IN) and Logan (Hartford City), and life partner Christine Kelly, one brother Gary (wife Kriss, Kansas City), and 2 granddaughters Taylor and Shelby Brown (Redkey). Calling hours will be held at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel on Sunday, Sept. 15th, 2019 from 2-4 PM with funeral services following at 4. The family welcomes guest comments and stories about Greg as part of the services. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the PAL Club of Muncie. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 14, 2019