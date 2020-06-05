Greg Hudson
Chesterfield - Greg Hudson, 73, joined his heavenly father June 5, 2020. He was born June 13, 1946, the son of Raymond and Helen Hudson. Greg grew up in
Selma and was a member of the class of 1964 Selma Bluebirds basketball team and their undefeated season.
After high school, he followed in his father's footsteps and became a TV repairman and worked for Sears Roebuck where he retired as a service manager after 42 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 45 years, Janet (Mosier) Hudson; daughters: Kristine (Brent) Oldham, Simpsonville, SC; Kelly (Raymond) Erdos, Pendleton; Cathie Carpenter, Florida; son: Gregory A. Hudson, Fishers, Grandchildren: Kyle and Eric Oldham and Chloe Erdos. Sisters: Kay (George) Reynolds, Florida; Marsha Loughery, Georgia, Brother: Carl Hudson, California and his dearest friend, Kenneth (Rebecca) High.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Helen Hudson.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Siddiqui and his nurses for their compassion and care given to Greg over the past 4 years.
A public grave side services will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 at Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson with CDC guidelines in place.
A Celebration of his life will continue at his daughters home immediately after the service at, 237 East High Street, Pendleton, IN.
Online Condolences are available at: www.ballardandsons.com
Memorials may be made to the Animal Protection League or the Humane Society of Anderson.
Chesterfield - Greg Hudson, 73, joined his heavenly father June 5, 2020. He was born June 13, 1946, the son of Raymond and Helen Hudson. Greg grew up in
Selma and was a member of the class of 1964 Selma Bluebirds basketball team and their undefeated season.
After high school, he followed in his father's footsteps and became a TV repairman and worked for Sears Roebuck where he retired as a service manager after 42 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 45 years, Janet (Mosier) Hudson; daughters: Kristine (Brent) Oldham, Simpsonville, SC; Kelly (Raymond) Erdos, Pendleton; Cathie Carpenter, Florida; son: Gregory A. Hudson, Fishers, Grandchildren: Kyle and Eric Oldham and Chloe Erdos. Sisters: Kay (George) Reynolds, Florida; Marsha Loughery, Georgia, Brother: Carl Hudson, California and his dearest friend, Kenneth (Rebecca) High.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Helen Hudson.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Siddiqui and his nurses for their compassion and care given to Greg over the past 4 years.
A public grave side services will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 at Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson with CDC guidelines in place.
A Celebration of his life will continue at his daughters home immediately after the service at, 237 East High Street, Pendleton, IN.
Online Condolences are available at: www.ballardandsons.com
Memorials may be made to the Animal Protection League or the Humane Society of Anderson.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.