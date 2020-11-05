1/1
Gregory Alan Benson
Gregory Alan Benson

Muncie - Gregory Alan Benson, 66, of Muncie, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a short battle with lung cancer.

Greg was born on February 22, 1954 in Muncie to the late Donald E. and Linda L. (Younce) Benson. He was a 1972 graduate of Cowan High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in business administration from Ball State University. Greg worked in customer service at a collection company. He enjoyed the water, animals, playing cards, especially Euchre, and spending time with his family and friends.

Greg is survived by two brothers, J. "Mike" Benson and Daniel "Danny" Benson (wife Janet); five nieces and nephews, Amanda Stoltman, Brian Benson (wife Susan), Elizabeth Sutton (husband Milo), Marcy Minton (husband Jason), and Ben Benson (wife Stephanie); 15 great-nieces and nephews, Joey Stoltman, Tyler Stoltman, Lindsey Benson, Zoe Benson, Reagan Benson, Cadence Chang, Halie Sutton, Rylee Sutton, Brandon Sutton, Carter Minton, McKenna Minton, Kaylynn Benson, Emily Benson, and Adlee Benson.

Greg was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Pam Benson.

Per Greg's wishes there will be no calling or funeral. Greg's ashes will be laid in the ocean where he found peace in life, and now in death.

Memorial contributions may be given to your favorite charity that researches cancer or helps those with cancer in memory of Greg.

Share a memory of Greg and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com.

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Greg's life with his family and community.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
