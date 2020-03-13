Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Prichard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Allen Prichard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Allen Prichard Obituary
Gregory Allen Prichard

Lake Wales, FL. - Gregory Allen Prichard, 66, resident of Lake Wales, FL, passed away March 6, 2020 at his residence. He ws born in Muncie, August 12, 1953 the son of Clarence and Jewell Carter Prichard. He was a 1972 graduate of Daleville High School and retired from General Motors after 33 years of service.

Survivors include his daughter: Christa McPherson of Spring, TX, 3 grandchildren: Jordan and Mason Prichard and Carter Smith, 1 brother: Randy (Lisa Jenson) Prichard of Grand Rapids, MI and sister, Gena Mason (Carl) of Gaston, several nieces and nephews as well as aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

A celebration of his life will be held on Monday at 6:00 PM at the Daleville American Legion, 14708 West 6th, Daleville, Indiana with dinner to follow.

Friends may call at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street in Daleville on Monday from 3-5 PM.

Memorials may be made to :Riley Children's Foundation, Flash to a Cure Fund in honor of Christian Daughterty. donate.rileykids.org/.Christiansflashtoacure or check to Riley Children's Foundation with a memo stating Christian.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -