Gregory Allen Prichard
Lake Wales, FL. - Gregory Allen Prichard, 66, resident of Lake Wales, FL, passed away March 6, 2020 at his residence. He ws born in Muncie, August 12, 1953 the son of Clarence and Jewell Carter Prichard. He was a 1972 graduate of Daleville High School and retired from General Motors after 33 years of service.
Survivors include his daughter: Christa McPherson of Spring, TX, 3 grandchildren: Jordan and Mason Prichard and Carter Smith, 1 brother: Randy (Lisa Jenson) Prichard of Grand Rapids, MI and sister, Gena Mason (Carl) of Gaston, several nieces and nephews as well as aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday at 6:00 PM at the Daleville American Legion, 14708 West 6th, Daleville, Indiana with dinner to follow.
Friends may call at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street in Daleville on Monday from 3-5 PM.
Memorials may be made to :Riley Children's Foundation, Flash to a Cure Fund in honor of Christian Daughterty. donate.rileykids.org/.Christiansflashtoacure or check to Riley Children's Foundation with a memo stating Christian.
Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020