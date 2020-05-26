|
Gregory "Greg" Dickerson
New Castle - Gregory "Greg" Dickerson, 68, of New Castle, formerly of Muncie, passed away unexpectedly Monday May 4, 2020 at St Vincent's Hospital. He was born September 19, 1951 to Leroy and Mary Ellen (Lucas) Dickerson.
Greg graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1970. He worked at Duffey Tool for several years then worked at the New Castle State Developmental Center until it closed in 1998. Greg then worked at the Henry County Animal Shelter until he retired in 2004.
Greg was an animal lover (especially Chow-Chows), gun collector, sports enthusiast, and friend to everyone. For the past 12 years he has been a "gym dad" at Small Wonders Gymnastics where he loved and cheered for his daughter Harmony, his honorary daughter Payton Massengale, and all of their teammates.
Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life Tina (Lovett) Dickerson, 7 children, Jody Clark (Clearfield, Utah), Emily Bradshaw and Jessica Dickerson (Wilmington, NC), Myles Dickerson (New Calte, In), Ian (Jacqueline) Dickerson (Muncie, In), Harmony Dickerson (New Castle, In), a step-daughter Brittany Morgerson (Fort Wayne, In), 10 grandchildren, a brother Mike (Carol) Dickerson (Taylor, Az), sisters Claudia Keith (Gulf Port, MS), Cheryl (Ed) Finchum (Sparta, Tn), several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mary Ellen (Lucas) Dickerson, Grandparents Vernon and Marie Dickerson and Gaines and Irma Lucas, 3 sisters, Harriet Dickerson, Lisa Dickerson Wood, and Deanna Dickerson Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 20,2020 at Macer-Hall Marcum and Moffitt Funeral Home 2011 Broad St New Castle, In 47362 with Chaplin Ed Finchum officiating. Calling will be from 11 am to 1 pm with the service starting at 1pm. Burial will be at South Mound Cemetery following the service. Contributions can be made in Greg's name to Macer-Hall Marcum and Moffitt.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020