Grover Caldwell
Muncie - Grover Caldwell, 81, Muncie, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. He was born Sept. 3, 1939 in Salyersville, Kentucky, the son of the late Burnett and Myrtle (Cook) Caldwell. Grover married his sweetheart of 61 years Carolyn (Digman) Caldwell on March 16, 1959. He attended Muncie city schools and retired from General Motors where he worked as a machine operator. Grover was an Ordained Minister and a member of River of Life.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Caldwell; four daughters, Angela Barnard, Muncie, IN; Denisea Cooper, Noblesville, IN; Joy Clark, (husband George), Fishers, IN; and Zaneta Rorie, (husband Landon), Mishawaka, IN; six grandchildren, Angel Butler, (Dane Overmeyer); Tiffany Barnard, (Todd Evans); Chloe Cooper; Mariah Cooper; Rose Rorie; and Miles Rorie; nine great-grandchildren, Jacobe, Zaine, Nora, Kesu, Nehemiah, Bryson, Josiah, Koden, and Zoe; and seven siblings, James, Stella, Granville, Violetta, Terry, Allen, and Teresa.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; son, Curtiss Caldwell; son-in-law, Troy Cooper; grandson, Kyle Barnard; great-grandson, Shiloh Cooper; and four brothers, Isaac, Walter, Sam, and Fred Caldwell.
Services will be held at River of Life, 5350 W. Bethel Avenue, Muncie, Indiana at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with Pastor John Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.
Calling will be at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
.