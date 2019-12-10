|
Haley Marie Combs
Muncie - Haley Marie Combs, 84, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Carmel, Indiana.
She was born on February 21, 1935 to Farris and Bertha (Spicer) Sizemore in Altro, Kentucky. On July 12, 1958 she married Leonard Combs and together they would raise their family in Muncie.
Haley worked as a CNA for several years, retiring in 1988.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Leonard Combs; three daughters: Judy Hines (Bill), Sandra Combs and Kimberly York (Rev. Bobby); two sons: Larry Smith and Gary Combs (Marie); two brothers: Henry Sizemore (Jean) and Tommy Lee Sizemore (Polly); two sisters: Kathleen Day (Fred) and Lois Furgeson; ten grandchildren: Zachariah Combs-York, Holly Combs-York, William Hines, Rebecca Vanderbur (Gabe), Sonna Reed (Larry), Sharon Brockopp (Jeremiah), Joey Smith (Dori), Brandy Smith (Jacob), Tyler Combs and Jerrod Combs; several great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Haley was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at McCormick View Chapel, 2010 E Purdue Ave., Muncie, IN 47303 with Rev. Bobby York officiating. Burial will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, Eaton. Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019