Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCormick View Chapel
2010 E Purdue Ave.
Muncie, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
McCormick View Chapel
2010 E Purdue Ave.
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Haley Combs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haley Marie Combs


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Haley Marie Combs Obituary
Haley Marie Combs

Muncie - Haley Marie Combs, 84, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Carmel, Indiana.

She was born on February 21, 1935 to Farris and Bertha (Spicer) Sizemore in Altro, Kentucky. On July 12, 1958 she married Leonard Combs and together they would raise their family in Muncie.

Haley worked as a CNA for several years, retiring in 1988.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Leonard Combs; three daughters: Judy Hines (Bill), Sandra Combs and Kimberly York (Rev. Bobby); two sons: Larry Smith and Gary Combs (Marie); two brothers: Henry Sizemore (Jean) and Tommy Lee Sizemore (Polly); two sisters: Kathleen Day (Fred) and Lois Furgeson; ten grandchildren: Zachariah Combs-York, Holly Combs-York, William Hines, Rebecca Vanderbur (Gabe), Sonna Reed (Larry), Sharon Brockopp (Jeremiah), Joey Smith (Dori), Brandy Smith (Jacob), Tyler Combs and Jerrod Combs; several great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Haley was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at McCormick View Chapel, 2010 E Purdue Ave., Muncie, IN 47303 with Rev. Bobby York officiating. Burial will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, Eaton. Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Haley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -