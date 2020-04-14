|
|
Hannah Jeanne Fouts
New Castle - Hannah Jeanne Fouts, 53, of New Castle passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born April 19, 1966 in Muncie to Denny Hobson of Muncie and the late Lee Ida "Julie" Brock.
Always filled with kindness and generosity, Hannah never knew a stranger and was interested in their dreams and goals in life. She supported and encouraged each of them. She loved to make people laugh and smile or maybe even provide some "art therapy" to someone in need. Hannah had a passion for art and music, often times painting a picture for a friend or gift a little piece of jewelry, just because she loved them. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and spending time with them. Hannah loved to travel with her husband, Chris. They have traveled most of the United States and abroad, especially Europe. Hannah also enjoyed photography, taking many pictures while on vacation or just nature in general. She was also enjoyed and had an appreciation for a good glass of red wine, from time to time. Most importantly, Hannah loved her God and was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Muncie.
In addition to her father, Hannah is survived by her husband, Chris Fouts of New Castle; children, Clinton (Mindy) Whetsel of Indianapolis, Amelia Whetsel of New Castle, Kali Lester of Anderson; grandchildren, Kenzlee Lester and Ellie Whetsel; brother, John (Candy) Hobson of Winchester; sister, Rachel (Steve) Pluff of Muncie.
In addition to her mother, Hannah is preceded in death by her brothers, Brad Hobson and Gregory Hobson.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631. You may express condolences, share a memory, or send a Hug from Home all available at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020