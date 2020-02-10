Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Harbert M. (Jim) Davis III

Harbert M. (Jim) Davis III Obituary
(Jim) Harbert M. Davis III

Muncie - (Jim) Harbert M. Davis III, departed this life on February 9th 2020 at the age of 75 years.

Jim was born August 21, 1944 in Perth, Australia to Harbert M. Davis Jr. and Margaret (Peggy) Pow, where his father was in the U.S. Navy during WWII, flying a PBY sea plane hunting Japanese submarines. At the age of 3 Jim was moved to Hawaii where he began school and then traveled with his father wherever he was stationed, finally finishing High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Upon graduation at Englewood High School, Jim joined the United States Marine Corps in July 1962 and served his country during Vietnam War from 1962-1966 attaining the rank of Sgt (E-5). In 1965 when reporting to Hawaii from overseas duty for his final year of service, Jim was checked in by a Woman Marine, Mary Jane Terry. They married on December 4th 1965; she was the only true love of his life. Upon their discharge, they moved to her home town of Muncie, Indiana, where they lived except for a few short years in Georgia and Florida.

Jim retired in September 1999 from the U.S. Post Office in Muncie, Indiana as a letter carrier in order to be with Mary in her treatment of lung cancer. Mary died April 2nd 2002 at age 60 after 37 years of marriage, leaving Jim devasted with a sorrow that would never heal. Jim always said he wished everyone would know the love that existed between them because very few people ever have this treasure.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory a son, Harbert M. Davis IV (Mayumi), daughters Jayne A. Poor (Eric) and Jennifer A. Smith (Jason), brothers Ronnie, Johnny, Jeff, Mark, and Joel, sisters Sharon, Cheryl, and Esther, and grandchildren Lindsay Steed, Natalie Steed, Parker Clingerman, Mary Davis, Hannah Davis, Emily Davis, Harbert M. Davis V, and Jessica Davis, and great grandson Benson Roach.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery with military honors.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
