Harold Bell
1931 - 2020
Harold Bell

Muncie - Funeral services celebrating the life of Harold Bell 88 of Muncie Indiana will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center, 800 West Adams Street Muncie, Indiana at 1:00 pm. Officiating will be Rev. Ross and Nathan Watson. Interment will follow in the Hawk Cemetery, York town, Indiana, under the direction of Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center.

Family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 11:00 am until service time at the funeral home.

Harold served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, he loved his family and those grandchildren, setting on the porch was an enjoyment and relaxing time for him, he loved the outdoors along going fishing, but he loved his career working for General Motors for over 40 some years, he was dedicated to job and to his country.

He is preceded in death by his father Wesley Bell, mother, Alice Fay Wooten, brother, Max Bell, sister, Leona White, Sister, Norma Bell, and sister, Geneva Collins.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 61 years Audrey Bell, son, Roger Bell wife Brenda, son, Maurice Bell wife, Gena, five grandchildren, Amanda Bell, Holly Bell, Roger Bell Jr., Brittany Bell, Tyler Bell, one great granddaughter, Leila Chaudhry, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Mike Keever, Roger Bell Jr., Clint Hornbeck, David Collins, Mark Lytle, & Chad Collins








Published in The Star Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
