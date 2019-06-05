|
|
Harold Clevenger
Muncie - Harold Clevenger, 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
He was born on August 10, 1926. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp.
Harold worked as a Crop Duster for several years in Arkansas and South America.
Survivors include his daughter, Penny Emrick (husband, Judd); grandchildren, Colin Clevenger and Amanda Bunch; special caretaker, Curtis Ewing; and special friends, Louise Bush and family, Carol, Judy, and Lynette.
He was preceded in death by Bette Clevenger, son, Tony Clevenger, and grandson, Brian Reum.
Per Harold's request no services will be held and cremation will take place.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 5, 2019