Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Clevenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Clevenger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Clevenger Obituary
Harold Clevenger

Muncie - Harold Clevenger, 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

He was born on August 10, 1926. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp.

Harold worked as a Crop Duster for several years in Arkansas and South America.

Survivors include his daughter, Penny Emrick (husband, Judd); grandchildren, Colin Clevenger and Amanda Bunch; special caretaker, Curtis Ewing; and special friends, Louise Bush and family, Carol, Judy, and Lynette.

He was preceded in death by Bette Clevenger, son, Tony Clevenger, and grandson, Brian Reum.

Per Harold's request no services will be held and cremation will take place.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.