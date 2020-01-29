|
Harold Gouge
Harold Gouge ascended to his heavenly home on 1/24/20. He was born in his home in the mountains of Virginia in a small community named Cranes Nest near the town of Coeburn.
He worked for Dura Container in Indianapolis for 23 years. He was an avid gardener and loved fishing, listening to Southern Gospel music, reading his bible daily, was a member of Victory Temple Church and was a true inspiration to anyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Linda Pauline (Powers) Gouge, parents Lawrence and Ora Grace Gouge, brothers, Dalford Gouge, Kester Gouge, and Douglas Gouge.
Harold is survived by his wife Wanda Gouge (Muncie, Indiana), daughter, Ora Lee Roberts and husband Mike (Nashville, Indiana), step daughter, Lisa Cox, step son Mike Haston both of Muncie, Indiana, grandson Benjamin Wildman, step grandchildren, Elisha Sherron, and Erik Sanchez, Kelsie Kollars, Destiny Sears, Marina Archey, James Haston and several step great grandchildren, nephews, Doyle Gouge, Keith Gouge, Bruce Gouge, Daryl Gouge, and Calvin Gouge, nieces, Amanda Salyer, Lynn Wray, Penny Archambeault, Markeda Teitsort, and Danita Morris.
Visitation for Harold Gouge will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, 46229, on Thursday January the 30th at 12PM with a service starting at 2PM with Pastors Rick Bowen, Claude Franklin, and Doyle Gouge officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery with Keith Gouge, Calvin Gouge, Bryan Gouge, Mike Roberts, Benjamin Wildman and Doyle Gouge serving as Pallbearers.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020