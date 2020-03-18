|
|
Harold J. Jenkins
Selma - Harold Junior Jenkins, 76, of Selma, IN passed away Wednesday evening, March 11, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born February 14, 1944 in DesArc, Arkansas the son of Abanath "Ab" and Wilma Mae (Jones) Jenkins.
Harold retired from Ball Memorial Hospital after serving as Food Service Supervisor for many years. Since 1972 he has been a devoted and faithful member of the Faith Baptist Church of Farmland, IN.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Charyl; three sons, Joshua Daniel Jenkins (wife, Janet) of Anderson, IN, Abner Joseph Jenkins of Utah and Timothy Harold Jenkins (wife, Kristina "Krissy") of Muncie, IN; two brothers, Charles Jenkins (wife, Viola) and Troy Jenkins (wife, Vicki), all of Arkansas; two sisters, Ruby Taylor (husband, Cecil) and Frances Martin (husband, Don), all of Arkansas; and five grandchildren, Kati, Julie, Jennifer, Michael and Luke. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Catherine McWhorter.
A memorial service to celebrate Harold's life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Faith Baptist Church, 7750 W. Windsor Rd., Farmland, IN 47340. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020