Harold J. Stonebraker
Muncie - Harold J. Stonebraker, 86, of Muncie, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1934 in Selma, Indiana to Joseph H. and Mary Elizabeth (Lacy) Stonebraker.
Harold graduated from Center High School in 1952. He married Beverly (VanPelt) Stonebraker in Oakville, Indiana on July 3, 1959. He served in the United States Navy. He then worked for his father at Baystone Construction. He was the owner of his own business, Stonebraker Excavating. He retired in 2003. He was a member of the New Burlington Masonic Lodge.
Harold is survived by his wife, Beverly (VanPelt) Stonebraker; son, Harold Stonebraker of Muncie; daughter, Teresa Jones (David) of Bloomington; brother, Larry Stonebraker of Florida; sister, Jackie Grove of Muncie; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph H. and Mary Elizabeth (Lacy) Stonebraker; daughter, Lisa Bilby; and brother, Darrell Stonebraker.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
or I.U. Hospice. Visit https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc
or https://iuhealth.org/find-medical-services/hospice
for more information. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.