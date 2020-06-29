Harold Jacob "Jake" Branstrator, 94, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Bridgewater Centre.
He was born in Roanoke on October 3, 1925 one of seven children to Howard Branstrator and Merle Branstrator. Both of his parents preceded him in death.
He served in the United States Navy. He served from February 15, 1944 until January 19, 1946 during World War II. He received the 1 Star Asiatic Pacific Theater and the Victory Medal.
Jake married Catherine L. (Edwards) "Kate" Branstrator on October 14, 1943 in Huntington. She passed away on April 15, 2007.
He was a Diesel Mechanic for NG Gilbert in Muncie.
Jake was a quiet and strong person that never met a stranger. He really liked animals.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Darleen S. (husband, Richard L.) Collins of Marion; grandchildren, Tami L. (husband, Timothy) Porch, James P. (wife, Janice) Elliott, Lynn (husband, Raymond) Bair and Kathy Collins; great-grandchildren, Amanda (husband, Gene) Hagadorn, Kristen (husband, Michael) Horner, Christian (wife, Abby) Elliott, Andrew Elliott, Kaitlynn Elliott (significant other, Cameron) and numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Donnabelle Sheley of Roanoke; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his son, Michael Lee Branstrator, siblings, Margaret Summers, Betty Lambert, Robert Branstrator, Ellen Hale and Helen Smith.
Funeral service for Jake will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie with Military Honors by the Dunkirk American Legion.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone visiting our facility follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.