Harold Jenkins
Harold Jenkins

Winchester - Harold Lee Jenkins "Hod", 80, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his house. He was born on March 11, 1940, in Winchester, to Clarence and Nora Jenkins. On May 20, 1959, he married the love of his life, Nancy Brown.

Harold worked for Anchor Hocking for 44 years and 10 months, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed fishing, trap shooting, and enjoying his family.

Harold leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Nancy (Brown) Jenkins; three children, Gary (Terri) Jenkins, Kelly (Chris) Shockley, and Kristy (Rick) Bosse; grandchildren, Kayla (Brandon) Addington, Dalton Jenkins, Kevin Shockley, Josie Bosse, and Dylan Bosse; great grandchildren, Avery and Cohen Addington; and siblings, Jo Puccini, Jim Jenkins, and Larry Jenkins;

Harold was preceded in death by, a son, Bruce Jenkins in 1997; his parents; a sister, Delores Baldwin; and five brothers, Bob Jenkins, Max Jenkins, Bill Jenkins, Randy Jenkins, and Ronnie Jenkins.

There will be a private funeral service for Harold.

Friends and family may call from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 10, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home, in Winchester.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
